2 wanted Peterborough residents arrested: police

Two people wanted on warrants were arrested in Peterborough on Wednesday morning, one following a foot pursuit.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:20 a.m., officers were called about an unwanted person at a residence.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a man and a woman in conversation in front of the residence. Police say as they approached, a man fled on foot.

“Officers pursued on foot for several blocks before they lost sight of him due to vehicle traffic in the area of Brock Street and Rubidge,” police said.

A short time later the suspect was located in the area of Murray and Rubidge streets and taken into custody.

Police determined the 32-year-old Peterborough man was wanted on three warrants and was currently serving a release order not to communicate with the woman with whom he was seen speaking.

The man was arrested on the strength of the warrants and further charged with failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Police also determined the woman was also wanted on a warrant. The 30-year-old city resident was arrested and additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court March 7, 2023.