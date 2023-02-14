2 arrested after drugs, firearm seized at Peterborough residence: police

Two Peterborough residents face multiple drug and weapons-related charges following a police investigation.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, on Feb. 10 officers and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence. Police say officers located one person attempting to leave the home and a second in their vehicle a short distance from the residence.
Read more: 2 arrested as Peterborough police investigation seizes $1M in drugs
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
A search of a residence led to the seizure of the following:
- eight grams of purple fentanyl
- 14.3 grams of cocaine
- 59 oxycodone tablets, weighing 34.7 grams
- 12-gauge Winchester ammunition
- a 12-gauge shotgun
- drug paraphernalia
A vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.
A Peterborough man, 27, and woman, 26, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
The man was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Both individuals were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.
Comments