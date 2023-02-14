2 arrested after drugs, firearm seized at Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents face multiple drug and weapons-related charges following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, on Feb. 10 officers and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence. Police say officers located one person attempting to leave the home and a second in their vehicle a short distance from the residence.

A search of a residence led to the seizure of the following:

eight grams of purple fentanyl

14.3 grams of cocaine

59 oxycodone tablets, weighing 34.7 grams

12-gauge Winchester ammunition

a 12-gauge shotgun

drug paraphernalia

A vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

A Peterborough man, 27, and woman, 26, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The man was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both individuals were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.