Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, firearm seized at Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 11:20 am
Peterborough Police Service's emergency response team was deployed to assist in a drug raid of a residence on Feb. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service's emergency response team was deployed to assist in a drug raid of a residence on Feb. 10, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Two Peterborough residents face multiple drug and weapons-related charges following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, on Feb. 10 officers and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence. Police say officers located one person attempting to leave the home and a second in their vehicle a short distance from the residence.

A search of a residence led to the seizure of the following:

  • eight grams of purple fentanyl
  • 14.3 grams of cocaine
  • 59 oxycodone tablets, weighing 34.7 grams
  • 12-gauge Winchester ammunition
  • a 12-gauge shotgun
  • drug paraphernalia

A vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

A Peterborough man, 27, and woman, 26, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The man was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both individuals were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Peterborough Police ServiceDrug BustDrug TraffickingFirearmdrug investigationPeterborough opioidsPeterborough drug bust
