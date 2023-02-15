Menu

Crime

Several Guelph schools put into lockdown or hold and secure after stabbing at area business

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 3:48 pm
The scene of Wednesday's stabbing. View image in full screen
The scene of Wednesday's stabbing. Ken Hashizume / Global News
Several schools in Guelph were put into lockdown or hold and secure by police Wednesday afternoon after an incident occurred at a nearby shopping plaza.

At around 1 p.m., police announced that schools near Meyer Drive and Eramosa Road had been placed on lockdown or hold and secure as officers conducted an investigation in the area.

A spokesperson for the Upper Grand District School Board told Global News that three of its schools were placed in a hold-and-secure at around 12:45 p.m.

“Subsequently, one of these schools (John F. Ross CVI) went into lockdown as police conducted their investigation,” Heather Loney said in an email.

Edward Johnson Public School and Ottawa Crescent Public School were placed under hold and secure while the Wellington Catholic District School Board said that Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School was also affected.

Loney said that King George Public School and John Galt Public School were not asked to go into hold and secure by police but still did so out of an abundance of caution.

“Support is being provided to students and staff,” she said. “There will continue to be supports provided this week.”

Police then clarified the situation, noting it involved a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Trending Now

Finally, police announced on Twitter at around 2 p.m. that two people had been taken to hospital and two others were in custody following a stabbing.

They also said, “the safety measures at several schools have since been lifted.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

