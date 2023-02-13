Guelph man arrested in connection with lumber scam in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a case where a lumber store in the area was defrauded for $119,000 over the past couple of months of 2021, according to Waterloo regional police.

Last August, police announced that they were seeking unknown suspects who had used fraudulently obtained credit accounts to purchase lumber and building materials from an unnamed lumber store.

They said that in one case, a suspect went so far as to say they were the store manager who was selling the illegally obtained merchandise on Kijiji.

According to a release, police searched a home in Guelph on Friday before they arrested a 44-year-old man from Guelph.

He is facing numerous charges in connection with the incidents, including identity theft, identity fraud, fraud over $5,000, possession of an identity document and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the case remains under investigation and they are still looking to speak with people who may have purchased lumber and building materials in the timeframe when the scam was taking place.