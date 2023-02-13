Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested in connection with lumber scam in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 12:16 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a case where a lumber store in the area was defrauded for $119,000 over the past couple of months of 2021, according to Waterloo regional police.

Last August, police announced that they were seeking unknown suspects who had used fraudulently obtained credit accounts  to purchase lumber and building materials from an unnamed lumber store.

Read more: Waterloo police investigating alleged lumber purchasing scam

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They said that in one case, a suspect went so far as to say they were the store manager who was selling the illegally obtained merchandise on Kijiji.

Trending Now

According to a release, police searched a home in Guelph on Friday before they arrested a 44-year-old man from Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

He is facing numerous charges in connection with the incidents, including identity theft, identity fraud, fraud over $5,000, possession of an identity document and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the case remains under investigation and they are still looking to speak with people who may have purchased lumber and building materials in the timeframe when the scam was taking place.

