Kawartha Lakes man credits data crunching for $118,000 lottery prize

A City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., man credits his data analysis for helping him claim a lottery prize of more than $118,000.

According to the OLG, Rendall Pennie from the village of Kirkfield, north of Lindsay, won a second-place prize of $118,002.40 from the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Pennie, who purchased his ticket at Loblaws on Kent Street in Lindsay, says it’s his first big win but he has always tried to use data to help him pick his numbers.

“I’ve been playing Lotto 6/49 since it came out,” he said. “I put together an Excel sheet with all the winning numbers and analyze the data to pick the most common numbers.”

The construction worker says he checked his ticket on the OLG app when he discovered his prize.

“I heard the winning jingle and I didn’t believe it,” he said. “I showed my partner and her eyes opened wide and she said, ‘no way.'”

With the winnings, the father and grandfather plans to pay off some bills and purchase new furniture for his house.

“I will invest the rest,” he said. “This money going to do so much for me.”