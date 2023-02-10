Lindsay woman plans to travel to Portugal after $100,000 win on scratch lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman plans to travel to Portugal after claiming the top prize on a scratch lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Jessica Danis, 29, claimed $100,000 on an Instant Crossword ticket.

Playing the lottery since she was 18, Danis says it’s her first big win.

“I play a couple of times a month,” she said. “It was New Year’s, and something was telling me to buy this ticket — I was feeling lucky.”

She says she discovered her win at home after scanning the ticket with the OLG app. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lindsay Street in Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought I won $100. I was so happy — I ran to show my mom and she looked at my phone and told me it was actually $100,000. I was in disbelief,” Danis said. “I would always have conversations with my best friend about what we would do if we won the lottery, and now it’s actually happened.”

Along with her trip, she plans to use save some of the winnings.

“This is an out-of-body experience,” she said.