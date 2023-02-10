Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Lindsay woman plans to travel to Portugal after $100,000 win on scratch lottery ticket

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 12:10 pm
Jessica Danis of Lindsay won $100,000 in the OLG's Crossword lottery game. View image in full screen
Jessica Danis of Lindsay won $100,000 in the OLG's Crossword lottery game. OLG

A Lindsay, Ont., woman plans to travel to Portugal after claiming the top prize on a scratch lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Jessica Danis, 29, claimed $100,000 on an Instant Crossword ticket.

Read more: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Playing the lottery since she was 18, Danis says it’s her first big win.

“I play a couple of times a month,” she said. “It was New Year’s, and something was telling me to buy this ticket — I was feeling lucky.”

She says she discovered her win at home after scanning the ticket with the OLG app. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lindsay Street in Lindsay.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more:

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

“I thought I won $100. I was so happy — I ran to show my mom and she looked at my phone and told me it was actually $100,000. I was in disbelief,” Danis said. “I would always have conversations with my best friend about what we would do if we won the lottery, and now it’s actually happened.”

Along with her trip, she plans to use save some of the winnings.

“This is an out-of-body experience,” she said.

Click to play video: '18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG'
18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
Kawartha LakesOlgLottery WinnerScratch ticketInstant CrosswordLindsay lotter winner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers