Share

Crime

Almost $40K of drugs seized in London, Ont. robbery investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 10:35 am
Almost $40K of drugs seized in London, Ont. robbery investigation
via London Police Service
Two London, Ont., men are facing charges after nearly $40,000 worth of drugs was seized in connection with a robbery investigation in the north end of the city.

On Feb. 4, a man reportedly lent his vehicle to an acquaintance.

On Feb. 10, the owner of the vehicle met with the acquaintance in a parking lot. When he asked for the car back, the acquaintance and another man brandished handguns and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On Monday, police, with the help of OPP, arrested one of the suspects in the area of Egerton and Hackett Streets.

A search warrant was executed in the 300-block of Kiwanis Park Drive, and the second suspect was arrested.

he following items were seized:

Trending Now
  • loaded Springfield XMD 45 calibre semi-automatic handgun
  • loaded Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun
  • 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
  • nine rounds of 45 calibre ammunition
  • 123 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 62 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 46 Dilaudid 4 mg pills
  • 112 Dilaudid 2 mg pills
  • 49 Dilaudid 8 mg pills
  • 395 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
  • $640 in Canadian currency
  • three digital scales

The total value of drugs seized was $39,705, according to police.

A 230year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

  • armed robbery
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • pointing a firearm
  • use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
  • two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Additionally, a 22-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

  • armed robbery
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • pointing a firearm
  • use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
  • four counts of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • occupy motor vehicle with firearm
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • four counts of fail to comply with release order

Both of the accused are expected in court on Feb. 21.

