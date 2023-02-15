Almost $40K of drugs seized in London, Ont. robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont., men are facing charges after nearly $40,000 worth of drugs was seized in connection with a robbery investigation in the north end of the city.

On Feb. 4, a man reportedly lent his vehicle to an acquaintance.

On Feb. 10, the owner of the vehicle met with the acquaintance in a parking lot. When he asked for the car back, the acquaintance and another man brandished handguns and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On Monday, police, with the help of OPP, arrested one of the suspects in the area of Egerton and Hackett Streets.

A search warrant was executed in the 300-block of Kiwanis Park Drive, and the second suspect was arrested.

he following items were seized:

loaded Springfield XMD 45 calibre semi-automatic handgun

loaded Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun

10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

nine rounds of 45 calibre ammunition

123 grams of suspected fentanyl

62 grams of suspected cocaine

32 grams of suspected crack cocaine

46 Dilaudid 4 mg pills

112 Dilaudid 2 mg pills

49 Dilaudid 8 mg pills

395 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

$640 in Canadian currency

three digital scales

The total value of drugs seized was $39,705, according to police.

A 230year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

armed robbery

theft of a motor vehicle

pointing a firearm

use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Additionally, a 22-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

armed robbery

theft of a motor vehicle

pointing a firearm

use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

four counts of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

occupy motor vehicle with firearm

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

four counts of fail to comply with release order

Both of the accused are expected in court on Feb. 21.