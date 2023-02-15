Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Beloved-yet-loathed Barney returning to TV — and he’s had some work done

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 11:26 am
Animated Barney. View image in full screen
Mattel has announced a relaunch of the popular children's character Barney the dinosaur. A new animated TV show is set to debut in 2024. Mattel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Barney the purple dinosaur is bringing the I Love You song to a whole new generation of kids — while also hoping to capitalize on the nostalgia of older fans.

The toy company Mattel announced their plans to relaunch the Barney franchise on Monday. The announcement came with a new photo of the anthropomorphized, lilac T-rex, who has been given a makeover from a real-life giant mascot into a wide-eyed, animated character.

Read more: Banksy unveils ‘Valentine’s day mascara’ artwork highlighting domestic abuse

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The relaunch kicks off with a brand-new animated series, set to debut globally in 2024. Targeted at pre-school aged children, the program will take viewers on “music-filled adventures centred on love, community, and encouragement.” Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, a producer and distributor of children’s content, will co-produce the series alongside Mattel.

Story continues below advertisement

Barney’s rebrand will extend beyond the new TV show. Mattel also announced plans for Barney to star in films and YouTube content, release music and sell kid’s products including toys, books and clothing. Adult fans, including millennials who grew up with Barney (or at least the ones who don’t find the friendly dinosaur cringe-worthy), will be able to buy merch too, as adult apparel and accessories are currently in the works.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive receives surprise donation from PlutoTV'
Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive receives surprise donation from PlutoTV

The original Barney and Friends TV show aired on PBS from 1992 to 2010. Mattel has yet to announce where the new Barney TV show will be broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement
Barney, BJ the protoceratops and Baby Bop the green triceratops. View image in full screen
Barney alongside BJ the yellow protoceratops and Baby Bop the green triceratops in 1998’s ‘Barney’s Great Adventure.’. CP

Read more: ‘The Flash’ trailer: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman thrills DC fans

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Barney’s revival is not the only Mattel reboot hoping to capitalize on the nostalgia factor. The company recently relaunched its Monster High property and the popular Masters of the Universe franchise from the 1980s.

So, whether you love him or hate him, Barney still wants to be “a happy family.” Won’t you say you love him too?

Nelvana and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

MattelNelvanaBarneyBarney animatedBarney makeoverBarney newBarney rebootBarney redesignBarney relaunchBarney TV showIs Barney coming back?New BarneyNew Barney TV show
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers