Banksy unveils ‘Valentine’s day mascara’ artwork highlighting domestic abuse

Banksy has created a new mural in time for Valentine’s Day, but the street art isn’t about roses or overpriced chocolates.

The pseudonymous graffiti artist confirmed the new mural in Kent, England on Tuesday, only hours before it was partially dismantled by the local city council.

The mural, which appears to highlight domestic violence against women, shows a 1950s housewife wearing yellow dishwashing gloves and a blue apron as she pushes a man into a chest freezer. The woman, who is smiling at the onlooker, has a swollen, black eye and is missing a tooth.

Banksy shared photos of the street art to Instagram with the title “Valentine’s day mascara.”

The real-life items in the artwork, including the chest freezer, a broken plastic lawn chair and a blue crate, were removed by the Thanet District Council. They said the garbage included in the installation was a health and safety issue.

“A fridge freezer which is believed to have been part of the installation has been removed by council operatives on the grounds of safety as it was on public land,” the council wrote in a statement, as per the BBC.

The outlet spoke to several local residents who were upset to see the chest freezer moved. Many claimed the city council had little interest in removing garbage from the street before the art installation appeared.

Went to see the new Banksy that appeared in Margate this morning just in time to see Thanet District Council removing the fridge 😭 pic.twitter.com/4BogwE6zNK — Harry Baker (@harrybakerpoet) February 14, 2023

The council claimed the chest freezer would be returned to the site of the newest Banksy artwork once it has been “made safe to the public.”

In December, the elusive Banksy released 50 screen-prints that were sold to raise money for the Legacy of War Foundation to help support communities in Ukraine.

In November, Banksy unveiled several artworks in war-torn Ukraine. One of the murals located in Borodianka depicts a young gymnast performing a handstand while balancing on a pile of concrete rubble.

Banksy earned international fame for their often-political street art. Many of the artist’s murals — much like the thematic portrayal of domestic violence in “Valentine’s day mascara” — include commentary about capitalism, war and greed.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation defines violence against women as both physical and emotional abuse. The organization claims that one Canadian woman is killed by her intimate partner approximately every six days.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of intimate partner violence or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.