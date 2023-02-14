Police investigating after vehicle seen driving wrong way on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

Police are investigating a vehicle was seen driving the wrong way along Highway 403 in Mississauga.
In a tweet Tuesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident occurred on Highway 403 at Hurontario Street.
Police said the vehicle “nearly hit several vehicles.”
Officers said the driver was an elderly woman with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-858-8670.
