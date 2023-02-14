Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after vehicle seen driving wrong way on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 5:06 pm
Police are seeking to locate a driver after a vehicle was seen driving the wrong way along Highway 403 in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to locate a driver after a vehicle was seen driving the wrong way along Highway 403 in Mississauga. OPP / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a vehicle was seen driving the wrong way along Highway 403 in Mississauga.

In a tweet Tuesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident occurred on Highway 403 at Hurontario Street.

Read more: 3 dead, 1 injured after ‘very violent’ crash on Highway 427 off-ramp to Dundas: OPP

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said the vehicle “nearly hit several vehicles.”

Officers said the driver was an elderly woman with dark hair.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-858-8670.

Advertisement
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 403Wrong Way DriverHwy 403Driving Wrong Way
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers