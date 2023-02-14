Central Hamilton residence suffers close to $250K in fire damage

Firefighters estimate $250,000 in damage was sustained by central Hamilton, Ont., home following a blaze Monday night.
Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the incident and says the blaze started sometime around 10 p.m. on Sanford Avenue south just north of Main Street East.
Hamilton fire say witnesses reported hearing “two loud bangs” prior to flames breaking out at the residence.
Three residents were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.
The cause has not yet been determined.
Hamilton police’s arson unit is also investigating.
