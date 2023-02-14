Menu

Fire

Central Hamilton residence suffers close to $250K in fire damage

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 12:49 pm
Firefighters say they are investigating a fire on Sanford Avenue. Feb. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters say they are investigating a fire on Sanford Avenue. Feb. 13, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Firefighters estimate $250,000 in damage was sustained by central Hamilton, Ont., home following a blaze Monday night.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the incident and says the blaze started sometime around 10 p.m. on Sanford Avenue south just north of Main Street East.

Hamilton fire say witnesses reported hearing “two loud bangs” prior to flames breaking out at the residence.

Three residents were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Hamilton police’s arson unit is also investigating.

HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton Fireresidential firemain street eastfire in HamiltonSanford Avenuefire on sanford avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

