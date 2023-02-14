Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after use of credit cards stolen from Halifax home: police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 14'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 14
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man after a home was broken into and stolen credit cards were used following a weekend incident.

In a release, police said it was first reported at around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday that a man had broken into a home on North Street overnight and had taken the resident’s wallet, which contained ID and credit cards.

“The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases,” police said.

Read more: Halifax drug dealer contradicts testimony of former medical student accused of murder

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

About an hour later, it was reported that a man was checking doors of residences on Creighton Street.

Trending Now

According to police, there was a “brief foot pursuit” and the man was arrested shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers seized stolen property, credit cards from the earlier break and enter and a knife,” read the release.

Read more: Woman charged in Halifax with allegedly impersonating Child Welfare Services employee

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Craig Morley Wilson, 37, is now facing a dozen charges, including breaking and entering, possession of stolen credit cards and failing to comply with a court order.

Wilson was also accused in a separate incident, police said, when a purse with identification and credit cards was stolen from a car on Brunswick Street on Feb. 11.

In relation to that incident, Wilson was charged with using and possessing stolen credit cards and fraud under $5,000.

Halifax Regional PoliceFraudhalifax policeCredit Card TheftCreighton Street break inHalifax credit card stolenNorth Street break in
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers