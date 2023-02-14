Man charged after use of credit cards stolen from Halifax home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man after a home was broken into and stolen credit cards were used following a weekend incident.

In a release, police said it was first reported at around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday that a man had broken into a home on North Street overnight and had taken the resident’s wallet, which contained ID and credit cards.

“The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases,” police said.

About an hour later, it was reported that a man was checking doors of residences on Creighton Street.

According to police, there was a “brief foot pursuit” and the man was arrested shortly after.

“Officers seized stolen property, credit cards from the earlier break and enter and a knife,” read the release.

Craig Morley Wilson, 37, is now facing a dozen charges, including breaking and entering, possession of stolen credit cards and failing to comply with a court order.

Wilson was also accused in a separate incident, police said, when a purse with identification and credit cards was stolen from a car on Brunswick Street on Feb. 11.

In relation to that incident, Wilson was charged with using and possessing stolen credit cards and fraud under $5,000.