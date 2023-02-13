Menu

Crime

Woman charged in Halifax with allegedly impersonating Child Welfare Services employee

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 1:41 pm
A 39-year-old woman is facing charges of identity theft and kidnapping, after allegedly posing as a Child Welfare Services employee and trying to get police to help remove a teen from a home.

Halifax Regional Police said they received a call on Feb. 10 from a woman who stated she was an employee with Child Welfare Services and “required assistance to remove a youth from a residence.”

“Officers met the woman at the address provided where she continued to state that she was there as part of her employment to remove the youth from the home,” HRP said in a release.

Trending Now

“Officers confirmed that the woman did not work with Child Welfare Services, and she is known to the youth.”

The woman was arrested at the residence and is now facing charges of identity theft, falsifying an employment record and kidnapping.

A spokesperson with HRP confirmed the youth in the case is a teenager, and that the kidnapping charge was laid due to the woman’s attempt to take the youth into her custody.

The woman will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Halifax crimeKidnappingIdentity TheftimpersonationChild Welfare Servicesfalsifying an employment recordhalifax regional poliec
