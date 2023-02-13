Menu

Canada

Halifax drug dealer contradicts testimony of former medical student accused of murder

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 12:45 pm
Murder trial: Lawyer grills William Sandeson on his 'two sides'
Murder trial: Lawyer grills William Sandeson on his ‘two sides’
William Sandeson is facing a first-degree murder trial in the killing of 22-year-old Taylor Samson during a cannabis deal the evening of Aug. 15, 2015. On Tuesday, a Crown lawyer drilled the accused about what she called his “two very different sides” during his Tuesday. Callum Smith reports.

The Crown and defence closed their cases today in the trial of a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal.

William Sandeson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old physics student Taylor Samson on Aug. 15, 2015.

Sandeson, who testified in his own defence, has admitted he fatally shot Samson, but he said he did so in self-defence.

The Crown alleges Sandeson planned to kill Samson and steal the nine kilograms of marijuana Samson had hoped to sell that night to the accused, who the Crown says was deep in debt and needed money to pay for medical school.

Sandeson testified that prior to the drug deal, he was told Samson had arranged a home invasion and robbery involving another drug dealer, who at the time owed Sandeson more than $13,000.

William Sandeson claims he killed Taylor Samson in self-defence
William Sandeson claims he killed Taylor Samson in self-defence

During today’s testimony, the drug dealer who was robbed, Jordan MacEwan, denied that he told Sandeson that Samson was behind the robbery.

The accused told the court he brought a handgun to the drug deal, and when he confronted Samson about the robbery and flashed the weapon, a deadly struggle ensued.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.

Taylor SamsonFirst-degree Murder TrialWilliam Sandeson trialSandesonSandeson trialWiliam SandesonNS murder trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

