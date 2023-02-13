Menu

Crime

Multiple people hurt after shootings at Michigan State University, police say

By Joey Cappelletti And Ken Kusmer The Associated Press
Posted February 13, 2023 10:51 pm
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP). View image in full screen
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP).
Multiple people were wounded in shootings Monday night at Michigan State University, police said.

On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, described as a “short male with a mask” and still at large.

“We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

Police said victims were being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall, an academic building, on the East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately” and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Trending Now

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Click to play video: 'Lakeland shooting: Police say total number of victims now at 11, search for suspects ongoing'
Lakeland shooting: Police say total number of victims now at 11, search for suspects ongoing

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometer) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Authorities announced late Monday that all campus activities would be canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Kusmer reported from Indianapolis.

ShootingMass Shootingmichigan school shootingMichigan State UniversityMichigan shootingMSUMichigan Statemichigan state shootingmichigan state university shootingMSU shooting
© 2023 The Canadian Press

