Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIO investigating after woman seriously hurt during Vancouver arrest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 8:31 pm
An IIO investigator and RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An IIO investigator and RCMP officer are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a woman suffered “serious injuries” while being arrested in Vancouver Sunday night.

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Seymour and Nelson streets.

Read more: Police cleared after B.C. man fatally shot 11 times

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to the IIO, an off-duty Vancouver police officer stopped to investigate when he believed he saw the woman potentially committing property crime.

Click to play video: 'Watchdog opens door to charges against 3 RCMP officers in Wet’suwet’en man’s death'
Watchdog opens door to charges against 3 RCMP officers in Wet’suwet’en man’s death

“It is reported that an interaction occurred between the officer and woman when she was taken into custody,” the IIO said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The woman was transported to VPD cells for treatment by the jail nurse, then to a local hospital for further treatment where her injuries were confirmed to be serious.”

Read more: ‘I’m worried’: Head of B.C.’s police watchdog says staffing levels critical

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

In an email, Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the woman was allegedly trying to break into a car, and that when the officer tried to arrest her he found her in possession of an “edged weapon.”

Police are recommending charges, Visintin said.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing by police.

Policevancouver policeVPDIIOInjuredPolice use of forceWatchdogSerious Injury
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers