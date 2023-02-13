IIO investigating after woman seriously hurt during Vancouver arrest

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a woman suffered “serious injuries” while being arrested in Vancouver Sunday night.

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Seymour and Nelson streets.

According to the IIO, an off-duty Vancouver police officer stopped to investigate when he believed he saw the woman potentially committing property crime.

“It is reported that an interaction occurred between the officer and woman when she was taken into custody,” the IIO said in a media release.

“The woman was transported to VPD cells for treatment by the jail nurse, then to a local hospital for further treatment where her injuries were confirmed to be serious.”

In an email, Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the woman was allegedly trying to break into a car, and that when the officer tried to arrest her he found her in possession of an “edged weapon.”

Police are recommending charges, Visintin said.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing by police.