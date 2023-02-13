Police seek woman wanted after robbery reported in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Jan. 29, at around 2 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue area.

Police said a woman entered a store and allegedly began shoplifting.

Officers said an employee asked the woman to return the items and leave the store.

Police allege the woman then assaulted the employee and fled the area.

Officers are now searching for a woman standing five-feet tall with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a black puffy jacket, light blue jeans and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.