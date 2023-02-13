Menu

Crime

Police seek woman wanted after robbery reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 6:21 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Jan. 29, at around 2 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue area.

Police said a woman entered a store and allegedly began shoplifting.

Read more: Man charged after 3 armed retail robberies in Toronto

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said an employee asked the woman to return the items and leave the store.

Police allege the woman then assaulted the employee and fled the area.

Police seek woman wanted after robbery reported in Toronto - image

Officers are now searching for a woman standing five-feet tall with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a black puffy jacket, light blue jeans and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTheftRobberyTPSDanforth AvenueToronto robberyrobbery torontobroadview avenuewoman wanted
