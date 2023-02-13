Man charged after 3 armed retail robberies in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after three armed retail robberies where a gun and a shotgun was produced.

Police said between Oct. 11 and Feb. 11, police responded to three robbery calls in the Steeles and Islington avenues area.

In each of the robberies, police said a masked man entered the retail store and demanded cash at the checkout counter.

Police allege in one incident the suspect produced a handgun and in the other two a shotgun was produced.

The suspect stole cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

A search warrant was conducted where officers recovered a shotgun two replica handguns, some of the stolen property and other “items of evidentiary value,” police allege.

Abdifatah Mohamed Ahmed, 25, of Toronto has been charged with several offences including robbery, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, using a firearm during commission of an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.