Crime

Teen girl charged in death of Toronto homeless man released on bail

By Ashleigh Stewart Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 6:17 pm
Ken Lee, 59.
Ken Lee, 59. Handout / Toronto Police
The last of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto has been granted bail.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are accused of swarming and stabbing 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in the downtown core on Dec. 18. Lee later died in hospital.

The final of the eight bail hearings was held on Monday. It was adjourned from Thursday because a French translator was needed. Justice Maria Sirivar gave her decision to grant bail immediately following the hearing, which she has not done in most other cases. Previously, she reserved her decision for several days.

Among a raft of conditions, the girl has been placed on house arrest, must remain at her home except if she is in the presence of her surety, must attend school online, must surrender her passport, cannot leave the Greater Toronto Area, is not allowed to go online except to attend school, is not allowed to possess a cellphone and is not allowed to communicate with the co-accused.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of the girls have now been released on bail to await trial. Three have been detained.

None of the youths’ identities can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A pre-trial publication ban covering any evidence described in court during these hearings is in place.

Click to play video: 'Memorial honours man killed in Toronto ‘swarming’ incident and others experiencing homelessness'
Memorial honours man killed in Toronto ‘swarming’ incident and others experiencing homelessness
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSteens chargedken leeteen girls chargedToronto swarmingteenage girls chargedkenneth leeswarming torontoteen released on bail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

