Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Another teen girl charged in death of Toronto homeless man denied bail

By Ashleigh Stewart Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 5:56 pm
Ken Lee, 59.
Ken Lee, 59. Handout / Toronto Police

Another of the eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto has been denied bail.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are accused of swarming and stabbing 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in the downtown core on Dec. 18. Lee later died in hospital.

So far, seven bail hearings for the girls have been held. Four of them have been released. Three have been detained.

Friday was expected to be the final bail hearing, however, the Thursday hearing required a French translator so was adjourned until next week.

Read more: 2 girls charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Toronto homeless man denied bail

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Friday, Justice Maria Sirivar gave her decision to deny bail immediately following the girl’s day-long bail hearing, which she has not done in most other cases. Previously, she reserved her decision for several days.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The girl will be remanded in custody until her trial but have been moved from a closed facility to an open facility.

None of the youths’ identities can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A pre-trial publication ban covering any evidence described in court during these hearings is in place.

Click to play video: 'Police hunt for up to 15 teens in connection with TTC operator attack'
Police hunt for up to 15 teens in connection with TTC operator attack
Toronto crimeToronto HomicideSwarming Deathteens chargedken leeken lee deathswarming murderteen denied bailteens bail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers