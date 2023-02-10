Another teen girl charged in death of Toronto homeless man denied bail

Send this page to someone via email

Another of the eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto has been denied bail.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are accused of swarming and stabbing 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in the downtown core on Dec. 18. Lee later died in hospital.

So far, seven bail hearings for the girls have been held. Four of them have been released. Three have been detained.

Friday was expected to be the final bail hearing, however, the Thursday hearing required a French translator so was adjourned until next week.

On Friday, Justice Maria Sirivar gave her decision to deny bail immediately following the girl’s day-long bail hearing, which she has not done in most other cases. Previously, she reserved her decision for several days.

The girl will be remanded in custody until her trial but have been moved from a closed facility to an open facility.

None of the youths’ identities can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A pre-trial publication ban covering any evidence described in court during these hearings is in place.