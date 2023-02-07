Menu

Crime

2 girls charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Toronto homeless man denied bail

By Ashleigh Stewart Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 5:19 pm
Memorial honours man killed in Toronto 'swarming' incident and others experiencing homelessness
Memorial honours man killed in Toronto 'swarming' incident and others experiencing homelessness – Jan 10, 2023

Two of the eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto have been denied bail.

Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds are accused of swarming and stabbing 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in the downtown core on Dec. 18. Lee later died in hospital.

So far, six bail hearings for the girls have been held. Four of them have been released.

Two girls were called back to court on Tuesday after Justice Maria Sirivar reserved her decision on their releases following their bail hearings last month.

Both will be remanded in custody until their trial but have been moved from a closed facility to an open facility.

The remaining two bail hearings are set to take place this Thursday and Friday, respectively. None of the youths’ identities can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A pre-trial publication ban covering any evidence described in court during these hearings is in place.

1 of 8 teen girls accused of swarming death released on bail
