London, Ont. woman facing charges related to attempted arson

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont. woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to start a fire outside a home in the east end of the city Saturday morning.

London police say a woman was observed at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Margaret Street. The woman was reportedly attempting to start a fire while threatening to damage property.

The woman was reported to the police, with officers locating and arresting the suspect 30 minutes later. No property damage was reported

Police say a search yielded incendiary material, bear spray and a replica firearm.

A 54-year-old woman faces two counts of carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device and one count each of uttering death threats, uttering threats of property damage, possession of incendiary material and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was held in custody and appeared in London court Monday.