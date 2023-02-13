Menu

Crime

London, Ont. woman facing charges related to attempted arson

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 3:10 pm
London Police car. View image in full screen
London Police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
A London, Ont. woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to start a fire outside a home in the east end of the city Saturday morning.

London police say a woman was observed at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Margaret Street. The woman was reportedly attempting to start a fire while threatening to damage property.

The woman was reported to the police, with officers locating and arresting the suspect 30 minutes later. No property damage was reported

London, Ont. police investigate home-invasion, robbery

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say a search yielded incendiary material, bear spray and a replica firearm.

A 54-year-old woman faces two counts of carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device and one count each of uttering death threats, uttering threats of property damage, possession of incendiary material and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was held in custody and appeared in London court Monday.

