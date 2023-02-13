Menu

Health

Manitoba health minister to provide action plan update Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 10:49 am
Click to play video: ''
Provincial Health Human Resources Action Plan update

Manitoba’s health minister will be providing an update on the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan Monday morning.

Audrey Gordon will be joined by Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard, as well as two representatives of Doctors Manitoba — past president Dr. Kristjan Thompson and medical lead Dr. Shelley Anderson.

Read more: A new report shows Manitoba has third overall lowest number of physicians in Canada

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. from the Brodie Centre at the University of Manitoba’s Bannatyne Campus.

Global News will livestream the event on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to ease administrative duties for doctors'
Manitoba to ease administrative duties for doctors
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

