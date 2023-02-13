Manitoba health minister to provide action plan update Monday

See more sharing options

Manitoba’s health minister will be providing an update on the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan Monday morning.

Audrey Gordon will be joined by Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard, as well as two representatives of Doctors Manitoba — past president Dr. Kristjan Thompson and medical lead Dr. Shelley Anderson.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. from the Brodie Centre at the University of Manitoba’s Bannatyne Campus.

Global News will livestream the event on this page.