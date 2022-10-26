Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

A new report shows Manitoba has third overall lowest number of physicians in Canada

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 4:44 pm
World Menopause Day View image in full screen
Doctor or psychiatrist consulting and diagnostic examining stressful woman patient on obstetric - gynecological female illness, or mental health in medical clinic or hospital healthcare service center. Chinnapong/Getty Images

A new report from Doctors Manitoba says the province is facing a physician shortage that’ll only get worse if something doesn’t change soon.

Despite the province seeing a nearly 50-per cent increase in practicing physicians over the last 20 years, the per capita rates paint a different picture.

Story continues below advertisement

The report shows Manitoba has the third overall lowest number of physicians per capita in the country clocking in at 216 doctors per 100,000 residents.

“Manitoba has seen a significant increase in the number of practicing physicians over the past 20 years but our increase has not kept up with other provinces, leaving us with one of the biggest physician shortages in Canada,” said Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president of Doctors Manitoba.

Read more: Doctor makes desperate call for help after ‘chaotic’ weekend in Manitoba ER

“For patients, the physician shortage is leading to unreasonably long wait times, unnecessary delays for surgery and testing, and it’s making it difficult to find and see a family physician.”

Trending Now

The report also states Manitoba is ranking dead last in terms of physician growth per capita with a 19-per cent increase from 2001 to 2020.

Read more: Doctors warn staffing shortage could shutter Manitoba multiple sclerosis clinic

This number scores 10 per cent below the national average, which is still far lower than other nations.

Of the physicians currently practicing in Manitoba, two-thirds are experiencing emotional distress and half are reporting high levels of burnout.

Story continues below advertisement

The report also notes over 40 per cent of Manitoba physicians plan to retire, cut back clinic hours or leave the province in the next three years.

“Physician burnout is the biggest threat to physician retention,” said Dr. Shelley Anderson, Medical Lead for Physician Health with Doctors Manitoba.

Read more: Manitoba health-care shortage includes veterinarians, association says

“The root causes of burnout are largely system issues, not due to a lack of resilience on the part of individual physicians. These issues include a growing administrative burden, a lack of engagement with physicians, and an erosion of control for the patient care for which physicians are ultimately responsible.

“By working together with physicians to tackle these issues, we can reduce burnout and improve physician retention.”

Global has reached out to Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon and is waiting for comment.

Click to play video: 'Doctors Manitoba looks for shortage solutions'
Doctors Manitoba looks for shortage solutions
Doctor Shortagewait timesDoctors Manitobaphysician shortageManitoba doctor shortagephysician shortage Manitobawait times manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers