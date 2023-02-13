Pair arrested, drugs seized after Waterloo police officers find stolen car in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a Guelph man and a Kitchener woman were arrested after a car went missing from a Kitchener driveway earlier this month.

A release from police says the car went missing on Feb. 3 and was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Weber and Franklin streets.

They say officers spotted the car, waited for the suspects to arrive and arrested two people as they came out of a business.

During the arrest, police say the officers also located methamphetamine, hydromorphone and a prohibited weapon.

A 37-year-old man from Guelph is facing numerous charges, including possession of stolen goods over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

In addition, a 25-year-old woman from Kitchener has been charged with possession of stolen goods over $5,000.