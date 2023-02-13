Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 8:44 am
Global News Morning Halifax: February 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.

Halifax police say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gottingen Street Sunday night.

Police were called to the 2400-block of Gottingen Street near the city’s north end at around 7:30 p.m.

In a release, police said officers found a man who had been shot.

Trending Now

Read more: 9 facing drug trafficking, firearms charges after search: Halifax police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

At the time, Halifax Regional Police said there was “no perceived threat to the general public” and that the scene was contained.

A number of nearby streets were closed during the investigation. All streets were opened by Monday morning, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeShootingHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeGottingen StreetHalifax ShootingGottingen Street Shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

