Man seriously injured in shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax

Halifax police say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gottingen Street Sunday night.

Police were called to the 2400-block of Gottingen Street near the city’s north end at around 7:30 p.m.

In a release, police said officers found a man who had been shot.

At the time, Halifax Regional Police said there was “no perceived threat to the general public” and that the scene was contained.

A number of nearby streets were closed during the investigation. All streets were opened by Monday morning, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.