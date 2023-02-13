Menu

Lifestyle

Kelowna musician drops debut album laced with heartbreak

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 2:15 pm
WATCH: A burgeoning Kelowna musician is ready to make her mark on the industry.
Burgeoning musician Jessica Le is ready to make her mark. The singer-songwriter from Kelowna is about to release her debut album, Whirlwind.

“Most of the songs I write are from personal experience. I feel like I’m singing my diary,” said Le.

Each track on the soon-to-be-released album is filled with personal stories, many stemming from heartbreak.

“Music has just always been something that’s helped me express my emotions,” said Le. “When I was young, I was a really shy quiet kid and I didn’t have any other way to express myself. Being behind the piano was a way that I felt really safe.”

One of the tracks, Balcony, was inspired by her own experience of heartbreak.

“I would go on these walks every day and there’s this one place that had these beautiful houses and beautiful views and it was the one thing that kind of made my day better, and made me really stay in the present moment and made me feel really inspired so I wanted to write a song about moving on and letting go.”

In her song Short Term Love Le flips the script on a typical breakup song.

“I normally would go to the piano and write a really sad song about it, but I thought I’d change it up and think I’d make light of the situation,” said Le.

Whirlwind, which was produced by Dan Harden at the Record Room, drops Feb. 17 on all streaming platforms. Fans can join in the release party the same day at The Hyatt Place in Kelowna. They can also catch Le performing on Feb. 19 and March 5 at Barn Owl Brewing.

