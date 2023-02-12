Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for parts of Coquihalla Highway

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 3:57 pm
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway.
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway. Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for part of the Coquihalla Highway in the Nicola region.

The alert went into effect Sunday morning and is expected to last until Monday evening.

A total of 20 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate on the highway from Hope to Merritt.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off early Tuesday morning when a ridge of high pressure moves in.

Trending Now

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

Motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, said Environment Canada. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

This is the second snowfall warning Environment Canada issued since Friday.

Environment CanadaSnowSnowfall WarningMerrittCoquihalla HighwayHOPEHighway 5
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers