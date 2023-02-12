Snowfall warning issued for parts of Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for part of the Coquihalla Highway in the Nicola region.

The alert went into effect Sunday morning and is expected to last until Monday evening.

A total of 20 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate on the highway from Hope to Merritt.

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off early Tuesday morning when a ridge of high pressure moves in.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

Motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, said Environment Canada. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

This is the second snowfall warning Environment Canada issued since Friday.