Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.
Environment Canada says periods of heavy snow will blanket the highway until Friday afternoon, with 15-25 cm expected between Hope and Merritt.
The national weather agency says the snow, courtesy of a cold front moving through the Southern Interior, will ease to flurries in the afternoon.
At 10 a.m., conditions at the Coquihalla Summit featured a temperature of -2 C, along with no new snow in the past hour, but 12 cm in the previous 12 hours.
The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres and had 145 cm of snow on the ground so far.
For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
