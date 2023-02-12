Etobicoke road closures in place until Monday after collision, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday night.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a collision at Royal York and Dixon roads knocked down three hydro poles. The information was shared just before 11 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

Toronto paramedics said that one man was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Dixon Road was closed between Islington Avenue and Royal York Road immediately following the collision, with live wires on the roadway.

Police said Toronto Hydro anticipated closures would last until Monday.