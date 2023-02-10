Overturned vehicle halts Deerfoot Trail traffic in north Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The evening commute on the north stretch of Deerfoot Trail was interrupted Friday afternoon in Calgary.

A red SUV ended up on its roof underneath the Trans Canada Highway/ 16 Avenue N.E. overpass, blocking southbound lanes. It appears the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle was cleared in about an hour and traffic resumed.

Alberta Health Services EMS said two people inside the vehicle made it out with only minor injuries.

Another vehicle was also at the scene, but it’s not yet known if it was involved in the crash.

— More to come…