Traffic

Overturned vehicle halts Deerfoot Trail traffic in north Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 8:27 pm
A red SUV at rest on its roof on Deerfoot Trail is pictured in Calgary on Feb. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A red SUV at rest on its roof on Deerfoot Trail is pictured in Calgary on Feb. 10, 2023. Global News

The evening commute on the north stretch of Deerfoot Trail was interrupted Friday afternoon in Calgary.

A red SUV ended up on its roof underneath the Trans Canada Highway/ 16 Avenue N.E. overpass, blocking southbound lanes. It appears the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle was cleared in about an hour and traffic resumed.

Alberta Health Services EMS said two people inside the vehicle made it out with only minor injuries.

Another vehicle was also at the scene, but it’s not yet known if it was involved in the crash.

— More to come…

