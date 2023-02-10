Charges laid after two arrested for the theft of 32 semi-trailers: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have made some headway in their investigation into the theft of 32 semi-trailers.

Two men from Brampton, 42 and 29 years of age, were arrested and both face a number of charges, including theft over $5,000, trafficking stolen property, and uttering forged documents.

Both were held for bail hearings.

The case dates back to December, when police were called to a business in the area of Victoria Street North and Forwell Road in Kitchener.

They say 32 trailers were stolen sometime between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 6 a.m. Dec 12, 2022.

Investigators say 24 of the 32 stolen trailers have since been recovered.

They say 12 of the trailers were found in North Dumfries and Brant County on Dec. 21, seven in Halton Region on Jan. 23, and five more in Waterloo and Peel regions on Thursday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.