Laval, Que. man dies after being trapped beneath collapsed carport

Police say a 61-year-old man is dead after a driveway carport collapsed, trapping him beneath.

It happened in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, at around noon on Friday.

Laval police say they were called to De la Louvrière Street in the city’s Vimont sector and found the man in his driveway.

“He was unconscious,” said Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry in an email to Global News.

Landry said officers were able to pull the man out from beneath the fallen structure and performed CPR on site.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Landry said the carport may have collapsed due to the weight of snow that had accumulated on the structure.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

“It’s a very unfortunate accident,” Landry said.