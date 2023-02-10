Menu

Canada

Laval, Que. man dies after being trapped beneath collapsed carport

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 2:40 pm
The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Police say a 61-year-old man is dead after a driveway carport collapsed, trapping him beneath.

It happened in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, at around noon on Friday.

Laval police say they were called to De la Louvrière Street in the city’s Vimont sector and found the man in his driveway.

“He was unconscious,” said Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry in an email to Global News.

Landry said officers were able to pull the man out from beneath the fallen structure and performed CPR on site.

Trending Now

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Landry said the carport may have collapsed due to the weight of snow that had accumulated on the structure.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

“It’s a very unfortunate accident,” Landry said.

