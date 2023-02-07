‘A tragic accident’: Teen killed after being struck by snowplow in Laval, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck during a snow-clearing operation in Laval on Monday night in what police are treating as a fatal accident.

Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry said it happened after 9 p.m. in a shopping centre’s parking lot on Le Corbusier Boulevard, near St-Martin Boulevard, on Montreal’s north shore.

The teen was walking through the Galeries Laval parking lot when he was hit by the loading truck’s equipment, according to police. He died at the scene.

“It was a tragic accident,” Landry said.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, was sent to hospital and treated for shock. He is expected to undergo questioning by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say no criminal elements are at play in the teen’s death, which is being investigated by police. Investigators met with witnesses and will review surveillance footage.

Quebec’s workplace health and safety board also opened an investigation because the plow driver and victim were working at the time of the incident.

Police say the teen was an employee at the local IGA grocery store and he was outside doing a work-related task when he was hit.

The company said in a statement Tuesday morning “all members of the large IGA Duchemin family are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred last night, following which an employee of our team lost his life.”

“Our thoughts are with family and friends. We will also be providing support measures to all of our team members,” management said.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Kalina Laframboise