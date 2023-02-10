Dump truck hits overpass in Richmond Friday, area closed

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic is being detoured in Richmond Friday morning after a dump truck hit an overpass.

The truck was travelling southbound on Knight Street when it struck the overpass at Bridgeport Road.

It appears the bed of the dump truck was not down all the way and that it flipped up when the truck attempted to drive under the overpass.

The City of Richmond said Knight Street southbound was closed along with Cambie Road between Viking Way and Jacombs Road.

0:28 Another truck has hit an overpass in Metro Vancouver

Structural inspections were taking place and the area could be closed for several hours, the city said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

Northbound Knight Street was still open.