BC United announces free shingles vaccines as part of campaign

The BC United leader Kevin Falcon announced that if the party wins the next provincial election, residents over the age of 50 can receive shingles vaccines for free.

Free vaccines for shingles are something a Canadian senior advocacy group has been asking for in B.C., with the latest request coming about a week ago.

The Government of Canada lists shingles, or herpes zoster, as “an infection that shows up as a painful skin rash with blisters, usually on part of one side of the body (left or right), often in a strip.” The ailment is caused by the varicella zoster virus which also causes chicken pox.

“For years, BC United has been calling for a program to provide the shingles vaccine for free, as has B.C.’s independent Senior’s Advocate in a report released earlier this week,” said Falcon.

“In the middle of an affordability crisis, countless seniors face serious financial barriers to accessing the shingles vaccine, which costs approximately $160 per dose.

“BC United will ensure all seniors receive the health care they deserve, and introduce a program to provide, at no cost, the shingles vaccine, which can prevent a painful and debilitating illness.”

Almost 33 per cent of Canadians will develop shingles at least once in their life, with those over 50 being most susceptible, BC United said.

Other provinces that already have coverage, or partial coverage, for shingles vaccines including Ontario, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, Alberta and Quebec.

“Kevin Falcon and BC United are committed to protecting the health and well-being of our seniors. By eliminating out-of-pocket costs, we will ensure that all seniors, regardless of income, can access this vital vaccine,” said MLA Shirley Bond, BC United Shadow Minister for Health, Seniors Services and Long Term Care.

“Under David Eby and the NDP, B.C. has fallen behind in providing crucial health-care support for seniors. Our seniors built this province, and they deserve so much better,” Bond said.

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), one of the largest advocacy groups in Canada for older community members, said it wants to see the B.C. government “honour seniors” by funding expert-recommended vaccination programs for shingles and RSV.

This past week was Seniors’ Week in B.C., and the group said there is no time better than now to help the more than 1 million seniors in B.C.

The province is home to seven municipalities with the oldest average populations in the country, according to CARP.

CARP said more about 70 per cent of B.C. seniors have not been vaccinated for shingles.

In a recent Statistics Canada report, seniors said cost was a main factor in why seniors are not getting vaccinated against shingles.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke on the issue on May 31.

“With respect to shingles, that’s something we’re absolutely looking at,” Dix said. “Most provinces have very partial programs and we’ll look at those. It’s an issue that we’re seriously looking at and looking to bring change.”

The next B.C. provincial election is scheduled to take place on or before Oct. 19.