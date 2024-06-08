Bear charges 2 people and dog in Squamish Estuary, prompting warning

Send this page to someone via email

District officials have issued a warning after a black bear charged two people and their dog in the Squamish Estuary.

In a public bulletin, the district said the incident happened Thursday afternoon as pair were walking the dog on a leash.

The bear swatted at the group but didn’t make physical contact, and no one was hurt.

2:09 B.C. family reeling after unexpected visit from bear

However, officials are during people to take precautions if venturing into the area, including travelling in a group and carrying bear spray.

The district is also urging people to consider walking their dogs elsewhere for the time being.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is monitoring the situation and deploying additional signage in the area.

The public is also being asked to report any conflicts with bears or aggressive bear behaviour to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.