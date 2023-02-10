Suspected impaired driver arrested after hitting worker at Toronto construction site: police

A suspected impaired driver has been arrested after they crashed into a construction worker on Allen Road in Toronto overnight causing critical injuries, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.
Police said a driver in a Volvo was heading southbound on the Allen, south of Lawrence Avenue, when they lost control for an unknown reason.
The vehicle then struck a worker who was working in a construction site, police said.
The victim was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver then over-corrected and crashed into a snow bank before being arrested for suspected impaired driving, police said.
Images from the scene show the vehicle flipped over on its roof.
