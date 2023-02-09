Menu

Politics

Premier declares ‘New Brunswick is back’ as province faces several challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 8:06 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to deliver 2023 State of the Province address'
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to deliver 2023 State of the Province address
Premier Blaine Higgs will deliver the 2023 State of The Province tonight. The event comes as the government faces intense public backlash over education reforms and widespread speculation over the premier's future. Silas Brown has more.

New Brunswick’s premier touted his government’s achievements tonight, claiming it has spurred progress in health care, education, energy development and the economy.

Blaine Higgs declared to a crowd at the Fredericton Convention Centre that “New Brunswick is back, in a big way.”

While acknowledging challenges remain, he says the province has made strides in attracting more people and bringing down the average age of the population, while wages have increased and business is expanding.

He says in his annual state-of-the-province speech that education and health care remain a test for his government.

Higgs’s government has faced a chorus of criticism from parents and teachers opposed to proposed changes to the French immersion program this fall.

Hospital emergency departments in New Brunswick close because of a shortage of doctors and nurses, while health-care workers are still recovering from excessive workloads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

