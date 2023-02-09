Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Sherri Rollins bows out of bid for Liberal nomination to replace late Winnipeg MP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 8:08 pm
Winnipeg city councillor, Sherri Rollins says she has decided not to seek the Liberal nomination to replace the late Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre. View image in full screen
Winnipeg city councillor, Sherri Rollins says she has decided not to seek the Liberal nomination to replace the late Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre. Michael Draven / Global News

Winnipeg city councillor Sherri Rollins has decided against putting her name forward for the Liberal nomination to replace the late Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre.

Rollins, who represents the ward of Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, had announced intentions to vie for the Liberal nomination Jan. 11.

Read more: City councillor to vie for Liberal nomination to replace late Winnipeg MP

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

In a statement emailed to Global News late Thursday, Rollins said she has since changed her mind.

“I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to put my name forward and who offered their support,” she said.

Click to play video: 'City councillor to vie for Liberal nomination to replace late Winnipeg MP'
City councillor to vie for Liberal nomination to replace late Winnipeg MP

“It is not a decision I make lightly, but I really feel like my heart is with City Hall and in advancing the priorities of the constituents of Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I look forward to continuing to push for improved infrastructure, safer communities and a stronger city for the residents of the Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry ward and all Winnipeggers.”

Read more: Manitoba political, business leaders mourn MP Jim Carr

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

Carr, 71, who had represented the riding since 2015, died of cancer late last year.

So far, no date has been announced for a byelection.

Click to play video: 'Family, friends honour life of late Winnipeg MP Jim Carr at memorial'
Family, friends honour life of late Winnipeg MP Jim Carr at memorial

Rollins’ decision comes a little over a week after Carr’s son announced his own plans to seek the Liberal nomination for his late father’s seat.

Ben Carr, who currently works as vice-president at Indigenous Strategy Alliance, is a lifelong resident of the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ben Carr seeking Liberal nomination for late father’s Winnipeg South Centre seat

Read next: More Canadians trusting governments as COVID pandemic fades: poll

Rollins appeared to back Carr’s bid for the nomination.

“I wish Ben Carr all the best as he works to become the next MP for Winnipeg South Centre,” she said in her statement.

winnipegLiberal Party of CanadaJim CarrSherri RollinsWinnipeg South CentreBen CarrRouge-East Fort Garry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers