Sherri Rollins bows out of bid for Liberal nomination to replace late Winnipeg MP

Winnipeg city councillor Sherri Rollins has decided against putting her name forward for the Liberal nomination to replace the late Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre.

Rollins, who represents the ward of Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, had announced intentions to vie for the Liberal nomination Jan. 11.

In a statement emailed to Global News late Thursday, Rollins said she has since changed her mind.

“I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to put my name forward and who offered their support,” she said.

“It is not a decision I make lightly, but I really feel like my heart is with City Hall and in advancing the priorities of the constituents of Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry.

“I look forward to continuing to push for improved infrastructure, safer communities and a stronger city for the residents of the Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry ward and all Winnipeggers.”

Carr, 71, who had represented the riding since 2015, died of cancer late last year.

So far, no date has been announced for a byelection.

Rollins’ decision comes a little over a week after Carr’s son announced his own plans to seek the Liberal nomination for his late father’s seat.

Ben Carr, who currently works as vice-president at Indigenous Strategy Alliance, is a lifelong resident of the riding.

Rollins appeared to back Carr’s bid for the nomination.

“I wish Ben Carr all the best as he works to become the next MP for Winnipeg South Centre,” she said in her statement.