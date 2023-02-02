Ben Carr seeking Liberal nomination for late father’s Winnipeg South Centre seat

Send this page to someone via email

A familiar name is seeking the Liberal nomination for the upcoming byelection in Winnipeg South Centre.

Ben Carr, son of the late Jim Carr, who held the seat from 2015 until his death last December, announced Thursday that he’s looking to take over his father’s role as MP.

“My dad instilled in us a firm belief in the good that can be accomplished through public service,” Carr said in a statement.

“He demonstrated that to us over a lifetime, and most recently, as he represented our community with all his heart — until the day he died. In speaking with so many people since his death, I have a deepened understanding of the responsibility of representing our community.”

I'm excited to announce that I'm entering the race to be the @liberal_party candidate in the upcoming by-election in my home community of Winnipeg South Centre. I can't thank everyone enough for their support. For more info about me & the campaign visit – https://t.co/cOmtBYHpo3 pic.twitter.com/eVBMelQmdo — Ben Carr (@BenCarrwpg) February 2, 2023

Carr, who currently works as vice-president at Indigenous Strategy Alliance, is a lifelong resident of the riding.

“I love this community. It has been my home since I was born. I learned to skate on our local rinks, got my education in the classrooms of our riding’s schools, and returned to teach in them as I began my career as an educator,” he said.

Carr’s father Jim — who served as both federal minister of natural resources and minister of international trade diversification — was also a former provincial Liberal MLA.

The younger Carr isn’t the only high-profile candidate vying for the nomination in Winnipeg South Centre.

Winnipeg city councillor Sherri Rollins announced in January that she’s pursuing the Liberal nod for the federal seat, which encompasses her municipal ward.

