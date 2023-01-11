City councillor to vie for Liberal nomination to replace late Winnipeg MP

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg city councillor says she wants to run for federal office.

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins is putting her name forward for the Liberal nomination to replace the late Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre.

Carr, 71, who had represented the riding since 2015, died of cancer late last year.

Rollins told Global News that Carr was a friend, and although his death is still fresh in her mind, she’s received encouragement and recommendations in recent weeks from constituents who would like to see her vie for the open federal seat, which encompasses her municipal ward.

View image in full screen Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr rises during Question Period in Ottawa, Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

“For me, it still absolutely feels too soon, and mostly that’s because myself and many of those who loved Jim Carr are still very much in mourning,” she said.

“That decision isn’t light — I have a day job, I have a family … and those 151 days sitting in the House of Commons, five months away from family, is a tough call.

“But there is a Winnipeg agenda that I’ve been working on (at) City Hall, and I could envision working on it in Ottawa.”

Rollins, who describes herself as a longtime supporter of the federal Liberals, said she would continue on as a city councillor if she received the nomination, and step down from her City Hall gig if she won the byelection.

So far, no date has been announced for a byelection.