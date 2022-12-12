Manitoba political, business leaders mourn MP Jim Carr

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans from across the political spectrum are mourning the death of a well-known local figure.

Jim Carr, who served as MP for Winnipeg South Centre since 2015, died Monday after a long battle with multiple myeloma and kidney failure. He was 71.

During his time in Ottawa, Carr served as Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of International Trade Diversification in the government of Justin Trudeau. Although he stepped down from his ministerial roles after his cancer diagnosis in 2019, Carr was named as the prime minister’s special representative to the Prairies, and returned to cabinet as a Minister without Portfolio in 2021.

My dear friend, Jim. You are gone too soon. The world has lost a giant. A true statesman, a devoted husband and father, a dear friend and mentor. Our country is a better place because of you and you will be missed. Rest now, my friend. pic.twitter.com/CWB66XNOi8 — Dan Vandal (@stbstvdan) December 12, 2022

Saint Boniface—Saint Vital MP Dan Vandal, a friend and colleague of Carr’s, said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carr was a mentor to him.

“Jim was a loving husband and father and a devoted Parliamentarian,” Vandal said.

“I had the pleasure to work with Jim for many years and there was no one more dedicated to his city of Winnipeg, his beloved province of Manitoba and to his country – the prairies was truly Jim’s passion.

“As he said last week in the House of Commons when his Bill C-235 passed third reading, he loved every square inch of this country, and he proved it not only in his work, but in his daily life.

“The world has lost a giant today – a true statesman. My thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The world has lost a giant today - a true statesman. My thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time."

Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux, who called Carr a “dear friend”, told Global News they had worked together in Ottawa for years, but first met in provincial politics more than three decades ago.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Jim for many years,” Lamoureux said.

“We were actually (both) first elected back in 1988… back then Jim inspired me. Whether it was 30-plus years ago or just last week, Jim inspires.

“He was a true Winnipegger, someone I’m very, very proud to have called a friend. Even in the darkest moments, he could provide the silver lining and make you feel good.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He was a true Winnipegger, someone I'm very, very proud to have called a friend. Even in the darkest moments, he could provide the silver lining and make you feel good."

Lamoureux said while Carr’s friends and colleagues had known he was sick for years, his death Monday came as a surprise to Parliament.

Before venturing into federal politics, Carr was a Liberal MLA in the Manitoba legislature from 1988 to 1992, representing Tuxedo, then Crescentwood.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson offered her condolences to Carr’s family in a tweet, which also highlighted his legacy of support for his community.

“I always admired his unfailing commitment to the betterment of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Canada,” the premier wrote.

Provincial party leaders Wab Kinew (NDP) and Dougald Lamont (Liberal) also tweeted out condolences, and as Monday afternoon progressed, Carr’s colleagues, admirers and counterparts from all levels of government — inside and outside of Manitoba did the same.

It’s with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest sympathies & condolences to family and friends of Jim Carr. Over the years Jim & I worked on many projects together. I always admired his unfailing commitment to the betterment of Winnipeg, Manitoba & Canada. Thank you Jim. — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) December 12, 2022

After resigning his seat in 1992, Carr moved on to a number of high-profile roles, including as president and CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba, which he co-founded.

Carr won his Winnipeg South Centre seat by a large margin in 2015, and was diagnosed with cancer the day after his 2019 re-election. He was re-elected to a third term in 2021.

A statement from Carr’s family Monday said he had been undergoing dialysis treatments and chemotherapy over the course of his illness, and he also received a bone marrow transplant.

His constituency office on Corydon Avenue will remain open until a new MP is elected.

On behalf of @mbchambersofcom I want to send our condolences to the family of Hon. Jim Carr. I had the privilege of calling Jim a friend and can attest he was a true statesman who always had the best interests of Winnipeg and Manitoba at the forefront. He will be greatly missed — Chuck Davidson (@Davidson_Chuck) December 12, 2022

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of MP Jim Carr. He was a class act.

We sat near each other in the House.

Every day I asked him "How are you doing Jim?"

"Every day counts," he would say with a big smile.

Deepest condolences to his family.

He served Canada with honour — Charlie Angus (@CharlieAngusNDP) December 12, 2022

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of a remarkable parliamentarian and colleague, the Hon. Jim Carr, MP for Winnipeg South Centre since 2015. On behalf of all Members, I extend my deepest condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and constituents. https://t.co/YVNzVGLceS — Speaker of the HoC (@HoCSpeaker) December 12, 2022

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Carr, the MP for Winnipeg South Centre. As a neighbouring MP, I know how dedicated Jim was to serving his constituents. My love and condolences go out to his family, friends, staff and colleagues. May he rest in peace. — Leah ProudLakota (she/her) (@LeahGazan) December 12, 2022

Sad news. @jimcarr_wpg has passed. Grateful for his years of public service to all of us in Winnipeg South.

We collaborated on many important projects when he was CEO of the Mantoba Business Council.

Will miss his dedication to our city. My condolences to his family & friends. — Glen Murray (@Glen4Wpg) December 12, 2022

