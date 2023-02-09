Menu

Canada

Saputo Inc. sees earnings double in third quarter amid higher prices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 5:19 pm
Milk dump: dairy farmer exposes where excess milk goes
An Ontario dairy farmer was criticized by other milk producers after releasing a video showing thousands of litres of raw milk being thrown away. As Sean O’Shea reports, experts say this is what happens when farmers produce more milk than their quotas.

Saputo Inc. says its earnings for the latest quarter were $179 million, more than double its $86 million a year earlier as the company says it expects its earnings for the full fiscal year to make a meaningful recovery.

The Montreal-based company says earnings per diluted share for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 were 43 cents, up from 21 cents in the same quarter last year.

Read more: Dairy giant Saputo to permanently close 3 U.S. facilities, expand and build others

Revenue was $4.6 billion, up 17.6 per cent from $3.8 billion a year earlier.

Saputo says the uptick in revenues reflects pricing initiatives across all its sectors, higher prices in the U.S. sector, and higher international dairy prices.

The company says its earnings were negatively impacted by restructuring costs of $27 million as part of its previously announced consolidation initiatives.

Read more: Saputo inks deal to buy British cheesemaker Wensleydale Dairy Products for $39M

The company recently announced major changes to its operations, including permanently closing three facilities in the U.S., building a new packaging facility and expanding its string cheese operations.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

