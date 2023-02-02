Menu

Economy

Dairy giant Saputo to permanently close 3 U.S. facilities, expand and build others

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 1:21 pm
Dairy giant Saputo Inc. has announced sweeping changes to its U.S. operations, saying it will permanently close three facilities, build a new packaging facility and expand string cheese operations. A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. View image in full screen
Dairy giant Saputo Inc. has announced sweeping changes to its U.S. operations, saying it will permanently close three facilities, build a new packaging facility and expand string cheese operations. A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. Ryan Remiorz/The Canacian Press

Dairy giant Saputo Inc. has announced sweeping changes to its U.S. operations, saying it will permanently close three facilities, build a new packaging facility and expand string cheese operations.

The Montreal-based company says the goal of the capital investments and consolidation is to streamline its manufacturing footprint in the United States.

Saputo says it’s spending $240 million on a new cut-and-wrap facility in Franklin, Wis., which is slated to be fully operational in late 2025 and create 600 jobs, while also investing $75 million to expand string cheese operations on the U.S. West Coast.

Once the new and expanded facilities are up and running, the company says it will permanently shutter facilities in Big Stone, S.D., Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif.

The company did not immediately respond to questions about how many jobs could be lost as a result of the closures.

Saputo CEO Lino Saputo says the changes will lay the groundwork for future growth in the United States while improving the company’s cost structure.

“Strategic investments, a streamlined footprint, and optimized facilities will set the stage for notable improvements in our operational performance as we consolidate activities into world-class facilities,” he said in a statement.

“Also designed to increase production capabilities in some of our higher-margin value-added product categories, these initiatives will fuel our aspirations to further enhance our value proposition as a high-quality, low-cost processor in the USA.”

Canadian dairy prices on the rise

 

