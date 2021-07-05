Menu

Economy

Saputo inks deal to buy British cheesemaker Wensleydale Dairy Products for $39M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 8:46 am
A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. View image in full screen
A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Saputo Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy British cheesemaker Wensleydale Dairy Products Ltd. for $39 million.

Wensleydale operates two facilities in North Yorkshire and employs about 210 people.

The company makes a variety of specialty and regional cheeses.

Trending Stories

Wensleydale sources its milk from 40 local farms and uses its own starter cultures to make cheeses that it exports around the world.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory requirements, is expected to close later this month.

Montreal-based Saputo is one of the world’s largest dairy processors with major operations in Canada, Australia, Argentina, the United States and the United Kingdom.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
