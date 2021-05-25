Menu

Canada

Saputo beefs up non-dairy cheese and value-added ingredients with 2 acquisitions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 10:28 am
A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. View image in full screen
A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Global dairy giant Saputo Inc. is beefing up its non-dairy cheese and value-added ingredients holdings with two new acquisitions.

The Montreal-based dairy processor and cheese manufacturer says it has completed the acquisition of Bute Island Foods, a Scottish manufacturer, marketer and distributor of vegan cheese.

Saputo says it has also entered into an agreement to acquire the Reedsburg, Wis., facility of Wisconsin Specialty Protein, which makes value-added ingredients like goat whey, organic lactose and other dairy powders.

READ MORE: Decades-old dairy operation in Saint John prepares to close its doors

The dairy company says the two acquisitions, which cost a combined $187 million, fit with the company’s new global strategic plan to be discussed during its year-end earnings presentation next week.

Saputo’s chief executive and board chairman Lino Saputo says the acquisition of Bute Island Foods reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the dairy alternative space.

Story continues below advertisement

The business, located off the West Coast of Scotland, has about 180 employees, while Wisconsin Specialty Protein has about 40 workers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
