Decades-old dairy operation in Saint John prepares to close its doors

A plant whose name has been synonymous with Saint John for almost a century will soon be closing its doors.

Saputo, which has owned the Baxter’s Dairy facility since 2001, will be shutting it down at month’s end, putting about 60 people out of work.

The company announced its intention to close the plant about a year ago but as its closure looms, memories come flooding back on the history of a facility that has had a footprint in the area for nine decades.

“I can remember when glass bottles were being delivered with milk in them and in the winter they’d freeze and the tops would come off them… from the cream freezing,” said Saint John Coun. John MacKenzie. “A lot of history here, a lot of history and it’s really unfortunate that they need to close.”

It should be noted the historic brand of Baxter won’t be changing.

“As far as the grocery stores, you won’t notice much difference,” said Paul Gaunce, chairman of the Dairy Farmers of New Brunswick. “There will still be the Baxter’s brands on the shelves.”

Gaunce says the processing will be split between Dartmouth, N.S., and Quebec.

The bottom line remains a loss of 60 jobs, although it comes at a time when Saint John is growing, according to MacKenzie.

“Even during a pandemic we have more businesses being attracted to Saint John than we actually have closing up,” he said. “We have 290 opportunities right now in the job bank for the Saint John area and I’m very optimistic that a lot of people here at Saputo will be able to get some of those jobs.”

The pandemic has also had a relatively positive effect on the dairy industry itself.

“One thing I can say is you look for lemonade when you get lemons but one thing I can say about COVID is, obviously, people had to stay home but what they have done is buy a lot more dairy products because they are at home either drinking milk or cooking,” said Gaunce.

Gaunce says closing the plant in Saint John won’t have a direct impact on the price of milk, but last week the New Brunswick Farm Products Commission announced an increase in the price of white milk by a minimum of six cents per litre Feb. 1.