Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video 'New Brunswick health officials issue dire warning as COVID-19 spread continues' New Brunswick health officials issue dire warning as COVID-19 spread continues
Health officials issued a dire warning to New Brunswickers on Thursday: Stop the spread of COVID-19 or more restrictions are coming. Silas Brown brings us the latest.

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Sunday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will be joined by Premier Blaine Higgs at 2:30 p.m. AT.

The briefing will be live-streamed on the Global News website.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, potential exposure on flight

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 267 cases of the virus were active in the province.

As of Saturday, the province had confirmed 911 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 631 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths, and three patients were hospitalized on Saturday.

“We are at a critical point in this outbreak,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a Saturday press release.

Earlier this week, the province said enforcement personnel had visited 172 sites and found that 99.4 per cent of all patrons were wearing masks, however, only 88.9 per cent of employees were wearing masks.

“Warnings were issued for any violations found and followup visits were conducted. In cases where compliance was not adequate, cease work orders were issued,” the province said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one new death' Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one new death
Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

On Sunday, Riverview East School sent a memo to parents advising of a confirmed COVID-19 case at the school.

“Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate,” the memo read.

— With files from Aya Al-Hakim. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPublic healthBlaine HiggsAtlantic CanadaNew Brunswick COVID-19Jennifer RussellOrange PhaseCOVID-19 livestream
