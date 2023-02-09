Menu

Crime

Woman wanted for allegedly firing gun during Calgary road-rage incident

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 9, 2023 5:32 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A woman is wanted on a warrant for allegedly discharging a firearm during a road-rage incident in November last year.

Police said the victim was driving east on McKnight Boulevard N.E. approaching the ramp for southbound Deerfoot Trail at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, when a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala pulled in front of their car and forcefully applied the brakes.

The vehicles continued onto the merge lanes for southbound Deerfoot Trail. The victim then attempted to pass the Chevrolet Impala on the left-hand side when one of the occupants allegedly fired “at least seven” gunshots at and into the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The victim was not struck by any bullets and exited Deerfoot Trail and called the Calgary Police Service.

Investigators located and charged the driver of the Impala, Jamal Baroudi, 24, in November last year with one count of discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and one count of assault with a weapon.

Baroudi is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Police said Karma Singh, 20, is wanted on a warrant for allegedly discharging a firearm with intent. She is believed to be a passenger in the Chevrolet Impala.

Singh is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 105 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she allegedly possesses restricted firearms and should not be approached.

Those with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

